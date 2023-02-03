Toney (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Toney picked up ankle and hamstring injuries in this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, which contained him to just four snaps on offense. Both Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) have questionable designations after this week, while Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is doubtful and already has been deemed unlikely to play in the Super Bowl by coach Andy Reid. If this latter point comes to pass, the statuses of Toney and Smith-Schuster become of greater import to see if one or both will be available to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle).