Hunt could take on a larger role in the passing game in 2018, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "We probably need to expand on [Hunt's] role in the pass game," Reid said. "A healthy [Spencer] Ware would be a nice problem to have there. They're best friends, and that would be a nice problem to have."

Hunt's pass-catching potential was a major draw after he caught 41 balls for 403 yards his senior season at Toledo, and he made good on that promise by catching 53 of 63 targets for 455 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, despite losing much of the passing-down work to Charcandrick West. With Spencer Ware expected to return from an ACL injury that wiped out his entire 2017 season, the Chiefs could opt to rest Hunt on early downs instead of passing downs, which could in turn make West expendable. Regardless of how the work ultimately is divided, the Chiefs presumably plan for Hunt to rank among the league leaders in touches. As a rookie he finished fifth in the league for touches (325) and third for scrimmage yards (1,782), in addition to winning a rushing title (1,327) while ranking sixth in carries (272). Hunt lines up as a top-15 commodity in the vast majority of formats heading into 2018.