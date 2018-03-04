Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: May get more targets
Hunt could take on a larger role in the passing game in 2018, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "We probably need to expand on [Hunt's] role in the pass game," Reid said. "A healthy [Spencer] Ware would be a nice problem to have there. They're best friends, and that would be a nice problem to have."
Hunt's pass-catching potential was a major draw after he caught 41 balls for 403 yards his senior season at Toledo, and he made good on that promise by catching 53 of 63 targets for 455 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, despite losing much of the passing-down work to Charcandrick West. With Spencer Ware expected to return from an ACL injury that wiped out his entire 2017 season, the Chiefs could opt to rest Hunt on early downs instead of passing downs, which could in turn make West expendable. Regardless of how the work ultimately is divided, the Chiefs presumably plan for Hunt to rank among the league leaders in touches. As a rookie he finished fifth in the league for touches (325) and third for scrimmage yards (1,782), in addition to winning a rushing title (1,327) while ranking sixth in carries (272). Hunt lines up as a top-15 commodity in the vast majority of formats heading into 2018.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores touchdown in playoff loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Nabs rushing title Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Active but not guaranteed to play Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Fellow running back ruled out•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....