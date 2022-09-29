Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) worked off to the side at Thursday's practice and is set to go down as a non-participant on the Chiefs' second injury report of Week 4, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

The abdominal injury was enough to render Valdes-Scantling a limited participant in the Chiefs' first practice session Wednesday, but the wideout doesn't look like he'll mix into any drills Thursday. Though he was at least in attendance for practice, Valdes-Scantling wasn't sporting a helmet and was holding his own individual workout with a trainer. The Chiefs will see if he's able to take a step forward in his activity Friday before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.