Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Brown (heel) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been developing chemistry early on during OTAs, Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News reports.

Brown made the highlight play of Wednesday's session with a one-handed catch during 7-on-7 drills, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, so it looks like he's put last season's heel injury behind him. Now heading into his age-27 season on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Chiefs, Brown is facing an intriguing fantasy opportunity if he can manage to separate himself from the pack in Kansas City's wide receiver corps, so it's encouraging to see him building some momentum early. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice appears likely to face a suspension at some point during the 2024 season, while Xavier Worth (hamstring) is currently sidelined and could miss a notable portion of OTAs.