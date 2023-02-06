Kansas City placed Hardman (pelvis) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hardman had been sidelined since Week 9 due to the pelvis injury before he returned to action in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. However, he aggravated the issue in the second half of the contest and was considered doubtful for Super Bowl LVII after the first week of preparation. It's not surprising to see the speedy wideout ruled out for the final game of the season, but his move to IR opens up a roster spot for the Chiefs, who've filled the vacancy by activating Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) from IR.
