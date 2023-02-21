Hardman (groin) announced via his personal Twitter account that he underwent groin surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Hardman returned from his lingering groin injury during the AFC Championship Game, but he subsequently aggravated the issue and was ultimately sidelined for Kansas City's win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The looming free agent was limited to eight regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2022, in which he secured 25 of 34 targets for yards and four touchdowns. Hardman also had four carries for 31 yards and two scores and contributed in the return game.