Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mahomes has made it through four of five steps in the concussion protocol, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes took the majority of practice snaps Wednesday and Thursday, with the Chiefs listing him as a limited participant in both sessions. Regardless of his classification on the Friday injury report, Mahomes will need clearance from an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs' physician before he can play in the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo on Sunday. Chad Henne will fill in at quarterback if Mahomes isn't able to play.