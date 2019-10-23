Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to practice Wednesday
Mahomes (kneecap) will practice in some capacity Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Even though Mahomes dislocated the patella tendon in his right knee last Thursday, he already appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery. Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the star signal-caller will attempt to throw the ball and participate in individual drills during Wednesday's practice. While Mahomes has yet to be officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, the expectation remains that he'll be forced to miss at least some time while focusing on rehab. As such, Matt Moore should receive the majority of snaps in practice and in preparation for the Week 8 starting nod, but Mahomes' progress will be worth monitoring as the week unfolds.
