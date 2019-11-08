Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to start Sunday
Mahomes (knee) is on track to start Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Andy Reid noted Friday that Mahomes -- who practiced fully this week -- will return to action Sunday "unless something happens" between now and game time. With that in mind, we'd still recommend monitoring the situation, but as things stand, Mahomes -- who suffered a dislocated right kneecap Oct. 17 -- will be back in action this weekend.
