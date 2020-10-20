Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills. He also rushed 10 times for 36 yards.

Mahomes dealt with constant rain during Monday's game, yet only failed to connect on a handful of his passes. Although the conditions contributed toward a season low in attempts, so too did tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire's success on the ground, as the rookie went for 161 yards on 26 carries. While Mahomes also chipped in with his first double-digit carry total this term, the quarterback still found tight end Travis Kelce for a pair of touchdown tosses. In doing so, Mahomes brought his season tally to 15 TD passes versus just one interception, getting the Chiefs back in the win column as they'll now prepare for Sunday's game at the Broncos.