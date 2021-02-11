Mahomes underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes picked up a severe case of turf toe in the divisional-round win over the Browns, but he was able to tough it out for the rest of the postseason, albeit with clear limitations to his mobility. Foot specialist Dr. James Anderson performed the surgery, and according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, the All-Pro quarterback is expected to be 100 percent by training camp.
