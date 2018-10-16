Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Receives just four targets
Watkins caught just two passes for 18 yards on four targets Sunday night against the Patriots.
Although Watkins played all 54 offensive snaps on the night, he drew very little attention from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posting a season-low in all statistical categories for games he played the majority of snaps. He will look to get back on track next week against a banged-up Bengals defense that has allowed 292 passing yards per game this season.
