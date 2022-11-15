Moore was targeted once and recorded a six-yard reception across his 15 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jaguars.

The absence of Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and the early exit of JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) didn't yield more playing time for Moore, whose 24 percent offensive snap share matched his mark from the Week 9 win over the Titans. Rather than Moore, it was Justin Watson (45 snaps) and Kadarius Toney (28 snaps) who saw the biggest spikes in playing time among the Kansas City wideouts. In addition to losing reps at receiver to Toney, Moore also yielded punt-return duties to the trade-deadline pickup after a string of miscues on special teams in recent weeks.