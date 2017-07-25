Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Goes through drills on Day 1 of camp

Kelce (shoulder) participated in on-field work at training camp Tuesday, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

It was announced Monday that Kelce would avoid going on the PUP List to start camp despite undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason and missing all of Kansas City's Organized Team Activities. The fact that Kelce was participating in drills on the first day of camp further suggests that he'll enter the season without any restrictions. Kelce, who is coming off a career year in 2016, stands to be even more of a focal point in the Chiefs' passing attack this season with Jeremy Maclin signing with Baltimore in June.