Kelce caught six of seven targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-29 win over the Browns.

Kansas City was down 22-10 heading into halftime, but Patrick Mahomes quickly got to work in the third quarter, hitting Kelce for an 11-yard score to begin the comeback and then finding the tight end again on an eight-yard strike midway through the fourth that gave his team its first and only lead of the game. Kelce and Tyreek Hill were the only two players to see more than three targets from Mahomes on the afternoon, a narrow tree that should lead to big numbers again for Kelce on the road in Week 2 against the Ravens.