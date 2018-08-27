Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Likely to sit out preseason finale
Kelce caught both of his targets for 29 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears. He likely won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Kelce has posted a fine preseason and has displayed that there is plenty of reason to believe he will remain one of the elite tight ends despite the change under center from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. We may have to wait until the regular season to see him again, opening the campaign Sept. 9 with a road matchup against the Chargers.
