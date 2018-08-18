Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Looks solid against Falcons
Kelce caught two of three targets for 27 yards in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.
Tyreek Hill stole the headlines with his long touchdown catch, but Kelce and Kareem Hunt also made solid contributions in the passing game. The addition of Sammy Watkins and switch from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes does leave Kelce with a degree of risk, but the 28-year-old still offers a rare ceiling for a tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...