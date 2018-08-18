Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Looks solid against Falcons

Kelce caught two of three targets for 27 yards in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.

Tyreek Hill stole the headlines with his long touchdown catch, but Kelce and Kareem Hunt also made solid contributions in the passing game. The addition of Sammy Watkins and switch from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes does leave Kelce with a degree of risk, but the 28-year-old still offers a rare ceiling for a tight end.