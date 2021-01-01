Kelce is a candidate to be rested in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers after dealing with some nagging injuries in recent weeks, Dave Skretta of the Associated Press reports.

Kelce isn't listed on the Chiefs' Week 17 injury report and would likely play without any restrictions in a normal scenario, but Kansas City has already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed, and head coach Andy Reid has stated that he plans to give rest to key players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Though Reid hasn't detailed his plans for Kelce specifically, the star tight end and wideout Tyreek Hill (hamstring) are both likely to have minimal roles if active Week 17, as the Chiefs look to preserve the health of their top two playmakers heading into the postseason. Assuming that's the case, Kelce -- who ranks second in the league with 1,416 receiving yards on the season -- will likely fall short in his bid to become the first tight end to lead the NFL in receiving yardage.