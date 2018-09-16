Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Strikes twice in win

Kelce snagged seven of 10 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 42-37 win over Pittsburgh.

Kelce fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Following a disappointing one-catch outing in Week 1, Kelce hooked up with Patrick Mahomes for touchdowns of 19 and 25 yards, both coming up the seam. Kelce is among the best tight ends in the league in stretching the field vertically. Now equipped with a quarterback of Mahomes' arm strength, things can get ugly for oppsing defenses. Expect to see more of Week 2 Kelce than Week 1 Kelce this season.