Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Strikes twice in win
Kelce snagged seven of 10 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 42-37 win over Pittsburgh.
Kelce fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Following a disappointing one-catch outing in Week 1, Kelce hooked up with Patrick Mahomes for touchdowns of 19 and 25 yards, both coming up the seam. Kelce is among the best tight ends in the league in stretching the field vertically. Now equipped with a quarterback of Mahomes' arm strength, things can get ugly for oppsing defenses. Expect to see more of Week 2 Kelce than Week 1 Kelce this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in season debut•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Misses practice for personal reasons•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Likely to sit out preseason finale•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Looks solid against Falcons•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Slated for full first half•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Present for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.