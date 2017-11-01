Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sits out practice Wednesday
Vinatieri didn't practice Wednesday.
More information on Vinatieri's status should come as the week rolls along, but it's expected he'll suit up Sunday against the Texans as long as the Colts refrain from auditioning other kickers in the coming days.
