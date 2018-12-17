Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Tallies 11 points in win

Vinatieri converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

The 11 points ties Vinatieri's most productive game of the season as he converted field goals from 43, 44 and 23 yards. The 45-year-old has made 21 of 25 field goals for the season but has seven games with one or zero made field goals heading into the Week 16 matchup with the Giants.