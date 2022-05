Pierce (undisclosed) left Friday's rookie minicamp practice early, but Colts head coach Frank Reich said the concern level is low, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Reich speculated that Pierce may have been dealing with dehydration, but he didn't elaborate on the issue. The Colts will likely be extremely cautious with their third-round pick, who could carve out a sizable role across from Michael Pittman during his rookie campaign.