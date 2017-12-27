Colts' Andrew Luck: Expected to report back to team this week
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said he expects Luck (shoulder) to report to the team's facility this week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Since having his throwing program shut down in late October before ending up on injured reserve, Luck has spent the last several weeks in Europe to receive treatment for his surgically repaired right shoulder. Though it was initially believed that Luck wouldn't require a follow-up procedure on his labrum, the team plans to see how the quarterback looks during a throwing and rehab regimen in early January before it's decided if another surgery is necessary, according to Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com. Another update on the status of Luck's health should come within the next few weeks, which would bring more clarity for his 2018 outlook.
