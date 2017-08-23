Colts' Andrew Luck: Still no timeline for return to practice

Luck (shoulder) still has no target date for a return to practice, head coach Chuck Pagano told the Indianapolis Star. "There's no timeline," he said.

With the Colts having as few as six more practices before the start of the regular season, according to the report, time is running out on Luck's ability to return to full practice and be ready for Week 1. There's been no reports of increased activity in recent days, though the team is giving few details on his status. The Colts haven't changed their stance that they expect Luck to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list before the regular season. However, it looks increasingly likely that he may be activated from the PUP list and still miss some regular-season games. Luck is working his way back from surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.