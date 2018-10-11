Colts' Darius Leonard: Back at practice Thursday
Leonard (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Early supported suggested that Leonard would be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Jets, and he looks to be on that path with a return to practice Thursday. It's unclear in exactly what capacity Leonard participated at, but if he's back on the field again Friday, chances are the linebacker will be cleared for Week 6.
