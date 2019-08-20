Colts' Darius Leonard: Good to go
Leonard (back) notched one tackle on 11 defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason contest against the Browns.
Leonard dealt with back spasms previously in training camp but now appears back to full health. The second-year linebacker shouldn't be under any limitations for Saturday's exhibition game against the Bears.
