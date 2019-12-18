Play

Leonard tallied 12 tackles (six solo) in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Leonard's tackle count now sits at 104 for the season, placing him in the top-25 in that category. He also has four interceptions, making him and Joe Schobert the only linebackers with that many picks this year. Leonard will look to continue his production against the Panthers and first-time starting quarterback Will Grier in Week 16.

