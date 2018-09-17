Leonard racked up 18 tackles (15 solo), including a sack, one pass defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Leonard posted a monster stat line Sunday, impacting the game as a run defender, pass rusher, and in pass coverage. The rookie looked the part of the 36th overall pick he was and will look to continue his strong play next week against Philadelphia.

