Autry (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and won't play Sunday against the Packers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While teams are not required to reveal whether players put on the list have the illness or were simply in close contact with someone who did, Autry missed practice Thursday due to an illness, so the former scenario seems to be the likely one for him. If that's the case, Autry will need to remain away from the team for 10 days after receiving a negative test, meaning he'll more than likely have to miss the Week 11 clash with Tennessee as well. All we know for now, though, is that he'll sit out against Green Bay, and there have been no other COVID-19 cases reported among Colts players at this time.