Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Will sit Week 17
Hankins (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hankins was a non-participant at practice this week after playing through the injury in last Saturday's loss to the Ravens. Hassan Ridgeway and Anthony Johnson should both see increased snap counts against the Texans in Week 17.
