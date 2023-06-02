Taylor (ankle) isn't participating at Friday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old relayed in April that the arthroscopic debridement surgery he underwent on his right ankle in January was a "perfect success," but he's apparently not yet ready to practice. Taylor missed the final three games of the season due to the ankle injury, and the Colts are likely to remain cautious with his offseason work. He's expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Pleased with results from surgery•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Undergoes ankle procedure•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: No decision on surgery yet•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Going to injured reserve•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Heading to IR•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Likely done for season•