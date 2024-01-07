Taylor (ankle) returned to Saturday's game versus the Texans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Taylor initially was deemed questionable to return due to a heel injury, but immediately before he reentered the contest he was deemed doubtful with an ankle injury. He now will look to build upon the 23 touches for 173 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD he had before hitting the locker room for half of one quarter.