Taylor departed Saturday's game against the Texans due to a heel injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Taylor looked like his vintage self before heading to the locker room near the end of the third quarter, reeling off 165 yards on 21 carries and hauling in both targets for eight yards. His contributions on the ground included a 49-yard touchdown run as he outran the entire Houston defense. Zack Moss likely will lead the Colts backfield for as long as Taylor is sidelined, with Tyler Goodson getting any RB reps that linger.