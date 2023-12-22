Taylor (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons after he was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday's practice was merely a walk-through session, but Taylor was able to take all reps during more traditional practices Thursday and Friday and apparently cleared up any lingering concern about his ability to play through the surgically repaired thumb that had kept him sidelined for Indianapolis' previous three games. Prior to having his thumb surgery, Taylor had averaged 17.2 carries and 2.4 targets over his most recent five games, and he could return to that robust workload in his first game back since the Colts may not have capable No. 2 back Zack Moss (forearm) available to spell him. Moss is officially listed as questionable for Week 16 after he exited early in last Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers with the forearm injury, but he didn't practice in any capacity this week and may be trending toward sitting out. If Moss is sidelined Week 16, the Colts would be left with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as depth options behind Taylor.