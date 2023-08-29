The Colts moved Taylor (ankle) to the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Now that the move is official, Taylor -- who had been on the active/PUP list and was also seeking a trade -- will be forced to miss the first four games of the coming season. Following the Colts' roster moves Tuesday, Zack Moss (arm), Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull are the team's current running back options as Week 1 approaches.