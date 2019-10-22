Houston recorded three tackles and two sacks across 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Houston continues to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, as he now has three sacks over the past two games. The veteran defensive end is showing no signs of slowing down in his first season with the Colts, as he has played in over 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season.

