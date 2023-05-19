Granson isn't a lock for the Week 1 roster, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Granson led the Indianapolis tight ends with 32 catches last year, but Mo Alie-Cox took more snaps and Jelani Woods had more yards (312-302) and touchdowns (3-0) on the same number of targets (40). While the team didn't make any high-profile additions to the TE room this offseason, there's more competition for jobs with veteran Pharoah Brown and fifth-round pick Will Mallory joining the mix. Mallory could challenge Granson for playing time in passing situations, as both are small for the position and mostly valued for receiving skills/potential. Granson has caught 76.4 percent of his 55 targets since the Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2021, but he's averaged only 9.7 yards per catch and is still searching for his first NFL touchdown.