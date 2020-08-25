Mack was impressive in Monday's scrimmage at at Lucas Oil Stadium, breaking off runs that went for more than 20 and more than 40 yards, the team's official web site reports. The Colts have also been focusing on Mack's usage in the passing game as he caught more passes early in training camp than prior years, SB Nation reports.

While rookie Jonathan Taylor has drawn raves in training camp, head coach Frank Reich has said Mack is still viewed as the starer. Reports on Mack's performance in camp have also been positive. The Indy passing game has also emphasized passing to running backs in training camp, an area where Mack could use improvement after catching just 14 of 17 targets for 82 yards and struggling in pass protection last season. If Mack can make an improvement in the passing game, he could get a leg up in a backfield that is expected to be a time share.