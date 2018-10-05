Colts' Matthias Farley: Suffers hamstring injury
Farley suffered a hamstring injury Thursday against the Patriots and will not return.
Farley suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and get the remainder of the night off given how out of hand the game is. Before exiting the game, the safety did record six tackles, two passes defensed and an interception off a tip balled. Look for more updates on his status to come next week when the Colts resume practice.
