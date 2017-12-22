Colts' Nate Hairston: Sees independent neurologist Thursday
Hairston (concussion) met with an independent neurologist Thursday to see if he could be cleared for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hairston has been making his way through the league's concussion protocol. The cornerback had his non-contact practice Monday followed by a full session on Tuesday. With the Colts already short Rashaan Melvin (hand), the team will be hoping that Hairston can be cleared in time for Saturday's contest.
