Hines rushed the ball five times for 43 yards in Week 15 against the Texans. He added two receptions for 11 yards.

Hines played a complementary role to Jonathan Taylor, with much of his production coming on the team's first drive on a 23-yard run. He chipped in from there for the remainder of the game, including additional rushes of 11 and nine yards as well as a nine-yard reception. Hines will likely be in line for a complementary role once again in a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.