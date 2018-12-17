Hines carried six times for 19 yards and caught four passes for an additional 45 yards during Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Hines was the only other back to carry the ball behind Marlon Mack, but he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. He frequently lined up in the slot and on the outside, finishing second on the team in catches and receiving yardage. Hines is more of a change of pace option behind Mack, but his receiving chops give him some fantasy value in the right matchup. That said, he's no guarantee to produce next Sunday against the Giants.