Hines rushed twice for two yards and a touchdown and added 41 yards on four catches during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

The Colts were down by 14 points before Hines barreled into the end zone late in the second quarter. The rookie's role has become more defined down the stretch, but it's still one that limits his carries behind Marlon Mack. With the playoffs on the line, he'll take on a tough Titans defense in the regular-season finale. Tennessee limited Hines to 34 yards from scrimmage back in the two sides' Week 11 meeting.