Campbell was busy at June minicamp, exclusively working with the first-team offense and catching passes all over the field, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Campbell missed most of last season after having foot surgery in October, but he returned for Week 18 and now has remained healthy throughout the offseason. How long he stays that way is anyone's guess, as injuries have limited the 2019 second-round pick to 15 games total in three seasons. Campbell has the inside track for a top-three role nonetheless, facing weak competition for snaps behind No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman. Apart from Pittman, Campbell and second-round rookie Alec Pierce, the Colts have a host of undrafted young players and late-round picks at wide receiver.