Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason.

Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 man in the backfield. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is ahead of Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.