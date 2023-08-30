Moss could return from a broken arm by Week 1 and would be the likely starter if healthy with Jonathan Taylor out at least four weeks while on the physically unable to perform list, The Athletic reports.

Moss underwent surgery on a broken arm Aug. 1 and was expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. Not much has been reported about his status, but it sounds like he has a chance to play in the regular season opener. If so, he'd likely be the starter but may be eased into action. Deon Jackson would be the next candidate to start with rookie Evan Hull in the mix. It's also possible the three share snaps in a committee until Taylor returns or the Colts sign another veteran.