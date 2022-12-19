Robinson had 12 carries for 89 yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Robinson came out of Washington's bye week and posted a nearly identical line to his last game against these same Giants back in Week 13. The 2022 third-round selection continued to outproduce and out-touch veteran Antonio Gibson (5/21/0), further establishing himself as the Commanders' lead back and preferred fantasy option. Robinson has hit the century mark in total yards for three consecutive weeks, with his lack of touchdowns -- three through 10 games -- being the only blemish on a strong rookie campaign. All of Washington's position players should take slight projection hits with a tough matchup looming against San Francisco's elite defense Saturday.