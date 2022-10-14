Robinson rushed 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

The rookie had a tough time with efficiency against a surprisingly stout Bears front Thursday night, but he did put an exclamation point on his first pro start with a one-yard touchdown run with 7:21 remaining. The score was the first of Robinson's career following the delayed start to his rookie season due to leg injuries suffered in a late-August robbery attempt, but his workload Thursday night suggests there will be plenty more opportunity for him to visit the end zone moving forward. Robinson now will have extra time to rest up from having logged 26 touches in a span of four days, as the Commanders don't take the field again until they host the Packers a week from Sunday.