Samuel caught two of four targets for 28 yards and rushed four times for 12 yards in Monday's 32-21 win over Philadelphia.

Samuel's biggest contribution hardly registered in the box score, as it was only a one-yard run but converted a 4th and 1 deep in Eagles territory late in the first half. Washington went on to score a touchdown on that drive to take a 17-14 lead that the Commanders never relinquished. This was the third consecutive week in which Samuel tied a season low with four targets after he had been thrown to at least eight times in five of the first seven games. While his rushing opportunities offer a nice little bonus, Samuel does most of his damage through the air, and he'll look to carve out a larger role in that regard against the Texans in Week 11.