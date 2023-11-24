Samuel caught nine of 12 targets for 100 yards in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran slot receiver was Sam Howell's top option on the day, leading the Commanders in catches, targets and yards as he posted his first 100-yard receiving game since coming to Washington in 2021. Samuel's grabs and targets were also season highs, and it seems safe to say that he's fully recovered from the toe issue that limited him to a 3-11-0 line on eight targets over the prior two contests. He'll look to stay in the spotlight in Week 13 against the Dolphins.